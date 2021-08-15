This Handheld Steamer Is the Best Gadget I Own

Scouting Report: Whether I'm traveling or just at home, using this handheld steamer means my clothes are wrinkle-free in almost no time at all.

In a typical year I spend quite a few weeks traveling for work. More than long airport lines or less than ideal hotel rooms, I’ve found the condition of my clothes to be one of the more persistent and unsolvable issues of traveling. It wasn’t just that button down shirts were getting wrinkly, my pants always looked like they had just had a couple hours in a crowded drier. Even reliable cotton shirts looked a little run down after a day getting bumped around and squished in my suitcase. The solution came to me through a friend of mine who doesn’t even travel, but had, for years now, been using this clever handheld steamer instead of a traditional iron and ironing board.

Sunbeam Handheld Garment Travel Steam Press Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Sunbeam handheld steamer does exactly what an iron does, but it’s portable, powerful and much easier to use. After waiting a little under a minute for the device to warm up, all I have to do is make a pass or two over my clothes with hot steam and suddenly I don’t look like I’m dressing myself from a closet that’s 1,000 away. I’ve used steamers before working retail jobs when I was younger, but Sunbeam’s is the only handheld variety that can compete with the larger, more expensive versions. You have to have hot steam, and a lot of it, to be able to get the deepest wrinkles out, and this steamer delivers exactly that while being able to sit on a small shelf in my closet or stow away in my suitcase.

Steaming clothes, if you’re among the uninitiated like I was, offers solutions to the problems that come with traditional irons. Steam is just as effective as removing wrinkles and relaxing materials while requiring far less time and effort. While a shirt may not be as crisp as if it was ironed, it will feel comfortable and relaxed to wear while still coming out wrinkle free which, I’ve found, is all I ever really need. An Oxford button down, a silk Hawaiian shirt, even denim, are all excellent candidates for steaming as ironing can be a little harsh on these materials.

While a viable alternative to traditional irons would have been enough, the steam also deodorizes and kills pests, like dust mites too. I’ve used this steamer on drapes and my couch in the past with excellent results. Certain pillows and upholstery can really be given a second life after a good steaming. The bottom line is that I can wake up a piece of clothing in two minutes before I leave the house without having to set anything up except this little thing. This handheld steamer may shine brightest on the road, but it does just as well as a go-to winkler eliminator at home on an everyday basis.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.