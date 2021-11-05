The Best Heated Blankets, Because It’s Chilly Out There

It's that time of year again—blanket weather has officially arrived. And, with temperatures dropping, you're probably going to want a little extra oomph to help you warm up when temperatures drop. Sure, any old traditional blanket or throw can help keep the chills at bay, but when it really gets downright freezing, you're going to want something a bit more powerful. Enter the heated blanket. Investing in one of the best heated blankets on the market is one sure-fire way to stay nice and cozy when it gets frigid this winter.

These handy heated blankets are powered by electricity or batteries to deliver additional warmth. Just wrap yourself up, flip on the switch, and enjoy the magic of having extra heat thisclose to your body. Of course, there’s a wide range with heated blankets: Some are plug-ins, while others can be taken on the go, making freezing tailgates a thing of the past.

Whether you tend to run cold or just really, really like to stay warm, these heated blankets can help you stay cozy through fall, winter, and beyond.

L.L. Bean Heated Blanket Made of incredibly cozy PrimaLush fabric, this is a heated blanket you can log some serious cuddle time with. A velvety bottom layer features hidden channels to help direct the flow of heat, while patented technology keeps this blanket from having cold spots. Flip between five levels of heat for your ultimate comfort. You can even set a timer to keep the warmth coming for up to three hours. Buy at L.L. Bean $ 109

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket Like your heated blanket to be nice and fluffy? This is the option for you. This 50 by 60 sherpa blanket is thick and fleecy to help keep you toasty, even when it’s turned off. When you want extra heat, just scroll between five different settings until you find the one that’s right for you. It automatically shuts off after three hours of use to prevent overheating. Choose between six shades, including grey, blue, and beige. Buy at Amazon $ 54.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sunbeam Microplush Heated Blanket Whether you’re just looking for a teeny bit of extra heat or want to full-on crank it up, this Sunbeam blanket has options. You can flip between 10—not a typo—different levels to help you warm up. The whole thing is swathed in a polyester microplush fabric that’s impeccably soft. And, if you opt for a queen or king-size, you get two controllers so you and your partner can control the action together. Buy at Amazon $ 124.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cozee Battery-Operated Heated Blanket Want warmth on the go? This fleece-lined Cozee blanket is battery-powered, so you don’t have to hang out near an outlet. Tote it to football games, camping, or even in the car so you can guarantee that you’ll be plenty heated 24/7. Worth noting: The battery pack delivers power for up to five hours before it needs a recharge. Buy at Amazon $ 349.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Serta Fleece to Sherpa Heated Blanket Serta is practically synonymous with comfort, so it’s hardly shocking that the company has a cozy heated blanket. Made of smooth fleece and nubby sherpa, this plush heated throw has plenty of texture to run your fingers over. At 62- by 84-inches, there’s plenty of room for you and a friend. Choose between brown, burgundy, ivory, tan, and light gray shades for the look that’s right for your decor. Buy at Wayfair $ 110.23 Free Shipping

