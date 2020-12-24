I’ve Discovered Happiness and It’s This Heating Pad

Whenever I thought about a hot water bottle, I pictured the ones from cartoons — slick and rubbery and steaming hot. Then there was the idea of a heating pad, running cords and cables to tangle around my feat. It was all unappealing, to say the least, but I knew that my aches and pains (and need for all things cozy and warm these days) would be satiated once I added one to my routine. That’s when I came across this one from OSTRICHPILLOW, makers of some of the best and softest pillows around. The Heatbag (I don’t love the name, but that’s not my job) is an aesthetically pleasing heating pad that is a unique addition that I don’t want to be without.

Nestled in a recycled foam sleeve is the heart and soul of this product: the clay. Yes, I said clay. The heating element of this heating pad isn’t water nor is it electricity, but instead, a package of natural clay that retains heat, or cold, because yes, you can freeze it too. Chuck that thing into the microwave or boil it in water for five minutes and you have a piping hot packet that you slip into the sleeve and rest wherever you need the heat. I use mine for my shoulders and lower back (I’m a carries-tension-in-the-shoulder kinda gal), but I hug it for period cramps and even rest my feet under it when I want to be extra toasty. It’s small enough to be used practically anywhere and it stays noticeably warm for a while: at least through three episodes of New Girl.

Being this happy about a heating pad is not where I saw myself at the age of 30, but working from home in horrible sitting positions that I only recently corrected has led me to many painful days. This heating pad is adorable to look at — it kinda looks like a little gray bean — but also makes me feel good that I’m listening to my body and doing what I can these days to make it feel better. Sometimes, it really is the small things.

Memory Foam Huggable Heatbag Buy at Food52 $ 60

