Here’s 7 Hispanic and Latin-Owned Etsy Shops That Should Be On Your Radar

Happy Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month! This month is important to me as an Afrolatina, for it’s a time to celebrate the beauty and uniqueness found within Hispanic and Latin cultures. It’s a moment of celebrating Hispanic/Latin identities. In celebration of this wondrous month, I wanted to highlight Hispanic and Latinx creatives who have brought their talent to Etsy. From stylish masks to shield us during the pandemic, to stickers that foster inspiration and pins that celebrate la cultura. These Etsy shops all offer something unique.

Wearing Confetti offers eccentric clay earrings made by hand. Saying they serve “the maximalists” in our lives, those looking for a touch of artsy quirk, such as dangling flowers or rainbows, can find them gorgeously made in this shop. The owner even takes custom orders, starting at $15. I requested a pair of sunflowers and Wearing Confetti worked with me to create a design to my liking (sidenote: the owner is an absolute sweetheart). Those sunflowers are now my favorite earrings. I do suggest being gentle with whatever your order, for the clay can easily break (which the owner also kindly warned in the description of a pair of earrings I ended up breaking). Aside from that, this is definitely a shop that’s equal parts cute and customer-friendly!

The name of this shop is quite self-explanatory. If you’re looking to purchase quaint little things, look no further. Offering masks and matching scrunchies (sold separately), this Etsy shop gives customers a chance to buy protection during this challenging time in an assortment of designs. Full disclosure: The owner is a friend that I went to school with. I was super eager to support and make a purchase when I found out she had a shop. I bought the purchases out of bias, but trust me when I say my review is honest, and I’d honestly recommend. I purchased a matching sunflower set (sensing a theme?). The mask comes with a separate protective PM2.5 filter insert. The matching scrunchie has a bow attached and it compliments my high bun very nicely. Masks are $10 and scrunchies are $5. This is the ideal shop for those looking to stay safe and be stylish at an affordable cost!

Desert Magic Art, otherwise known as Annotated Audrey, is a Tucson-based artist that sells stickers, prints and masks. As I travel around the city of Tucson and venture to different places, I sometimes come across art that is immediately identifiable. Looking at it, I can tell right off the bat that it’s an Annotated Audrey original. I’ve seen her stickers in the local bookstore (three of which I happily purchased) and her artwork on the walls of a co-worker’s office at work. This shop offers the perfect mixture of quirk, with desert-inspired illustration and encouragement. For example, a cartoon-esque cactus wreath print with the words “Bloom where you are planted” can be found in this Etsy’s inventory. This shop contains pieces that are mesmerizing with a message. Oh, and the stickers are waterproof. Gotta love it.

Mis Nopales Art is an L.A. based company that brings together Hispanic culture and pop culture. Visitors of this shop can find pins of Iron Man, Alice in Wonderland, Freddie Mercury and Princess Leia in calavera style. Each piece is intricately drawn to resemble a sugar skull with flowers, leaves, diamonds and more adorning the faces of these popular icons. The shop consists of enamel pins, patches, buttons, stickers, postcards and prints. Prices start at $1.25 for these gorgeous, fun pieces of calavera art.

Latina Post is a sticker and illustration shop that not only gives nods to well-known pieces of Latin culture (i.e. stickers with an illustration of Bad Bunny as well as an empanada), but highlights diversity within Latin culture too. An example would be LatinaPost’s “Afro Latina” sticker. There are stickers that stand in solidarity with the Black community as well, with phrases such as “Latinas for Black lives” and “Se llamada Breonna Taylor”. LatinaPost’s art honors intersectionality and allyship, something we need now more than ever.

For all the pet lover’s out there, here’s the shop for you! Latina Chapina Crafts sells accessories for your dogs, crocheted by hand. From bandanas to bowties, this shop has what you need to intensify your furry friend’s cute factor. Cats are included too, with catnip toys for sale. The shop also sells face scrubbers, crocheted as well, for your makeup-removing, facial cleansing needs. Need some coasters too? No problem. Sticking to the pet theme, cat coasters are available too!

Hispanic Legacy Studio is a Puerto Rico-based shop that sells art spotlighting Hispanic culture. The owner is a printmaker and artist currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration in Managerial and Strategic Leadership. This shop’s art exudes strength and honor, with prints such as a reimagined Puerto Rican flag with pride-fueled fists. There’s a children’s collection too, perfect for dressing up the walls of your little one’s nursery.