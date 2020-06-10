Bring the Big Screen Home With These Projectors

For me, there’s something inherently special about going to the movies, splitting a bucket of popcorn, and just being enveloped by the big screen. And while movie theaters aren’t an option right now, that doesn’t mean that you have to go to your TV or even to your laptop. Instead, invest in a projector, to make movie night that much more special. To help you pick out the one that’s right for you, we’ve rounded up some picks.
FOR THE BEST RANGE OF COLOR
Vivimage 1080p Projector
Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with this projector. The MStar advanced color engine offers a 6000:1 contrast ratio, illuminating details you wouldn’t have noticed on other screens. The deep colors will keep your eyes focused on the superfine details this projector can accentuate.
FOR ALWAYS BRIGHT AND CLEAR IMAGES
Crenova Video Projector
The one downside of a projector, as opposed to a TV is that sometimes the images might come out a little blurry and dark. Thanks to advanced pixel and LED technology, this projector comes through with cinematic level brightness and clarity, each and every time you fire it up.
FOR A COMPATIBLE PROJECTOR
GooDee HD Projector
This projector is compatible with anything you can throw at it, HDMI, VGI, AV, a PS4, a Fire TV Stick, whatever you want. It projects up to 230 inches at 1080p and has two built in speakers as well.
FOR A ONE CLICK TO BRIGHTEN PROJECTOR
Yaber Native Projector
Because incoming light can affect the images projected, it’s important to be able to correct accordingly. This projector does it in just one click. Just hit the button on the remote, and it will brighten up and adjust its sharpness. No more fiddling to bring images into focus, this projector does it all.
Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.