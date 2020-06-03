Dumbbells Are Sold Out Everywhere. Use These Household Items Instead.

I’m one of those people who has decided to get into working out while in quarantine. I know I’m not alone, either. Skipping the gym and working out at home is a priority for a lot of people, which has led to a shortage of home-friendly exercise equipment. Dumbbells and kettlebells have been sold out for weeks. But, all hope is not lost. Here are a few things to pick up to use if you can’t get your hands on some weights

AOMAIS Gallon Water Bottle Need a kettlebell? Fill up this water bottle (it holds a full gallon or around eight pounds) and get swinging. It has a leakproof top, so you won’t have any spills, and after you’re done working out, you’ll be able to stay hydrated all day. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Tide Laundry Detergent Liquid Another option is a full bottle of detergent. They’re great because they already have a built in handle. Use them to swing like a kettlebell or curl them like dumbbells. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag Pick up a handful of reusable bags for grocery trips and get a free set of weights. Just kidding. But each of these bags can hold up to 50 pounds, which means you can put in whatever you want and get the perfect weight each time. Buy on BAGGU $ 12 Free Shipping

BARILLA Tomato & Basil and Traditional Premium Pasta Sauce Jarred tomato sauce is a staple in my pantry right now, and they usually weigh one to two pounds. This is perfect for cardio workouts where you want a little bit extra weight for some heart pumping action. Buy on Amazon $ 10

Winc Subscription The best part of having a wine subscription is that even if you finish that bottle of wine, you’ll be sent a whole new batch of them in time for your next curl. The weight of an average wine bottle is between two and three pounds, so take one in each hand and you’re set. Buy on Winc $ 39

Caraa Romulus Backpack Get yourself a sturdy backpack and fill it with whatever you can. This allows you to be handsfree while working out. Wear it while you do squats, lunges, or crab walks for an added layer to your cardio session. Buy on Caraa $ 225

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.