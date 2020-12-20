Make Your Home More Cozy This Winter With The Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier

Like many people who are spending much more time at home, I have amassed a large collection of plants. I am partial to ferns, which require humidity, and recently I realized I do too. Unfortunately, as the seasons have turned colder, my apartment has become drier. The morning after I turned the heat on, I woke up and immediately reached for a glass of water, then when that wasn’t enough, I quickly purchased a humidifier. My throat was sore and my plants were crisp to the touch, but the Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier soon came to our rescue.

On a full tank of water the humidifier lasts for 24 hours — which is what initially had me sold. It’s about eight inches tall and almost looks like a raindrop that blows cool clouds of air out of its top. And it is small and sleek enough to fit right in besides a book and a lamp on my teeny bedside table. A benefit of the “cool mist” is how calming it is to see and know that moisture is being redistributed back into my home. Plus, its power easily adjusts with the turn of a dial. The higher I crank up the heat in my apartment, the higher I turn on my humidifier, and the more visible the mist is. The only other effort required is refilling it when the dial turns red. But because my Homasy humidifier is clear, I usually end up filling it up before it sends me the signal that it needs a refill. Once it’s full and turned on, the dial returns to a calming blue. And no matter the level, it is rather silent, so I don’t have to worry about keeping it on all night long.

Each morning I wake up refreshed, instead of feeling completely parched. I still reach for water, but because I want some, not because my apartment has made me undeniably dehydrated. I‘ve noticed that my skin has benefitted as well — I don’t need to use as much moisturizer, which is quite impressive considering how much hand sanitizer I go through. As for my plants, well, they’re thriving. No matter the temperature outside, my apartment is comfortable inside. And with a year like this one, I’ll take all of the comfort I can get. I’m hoping to leave a lot of things behind once 2020 finally ends, but I’ll be taking my humidifier with me into the new year.

Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

