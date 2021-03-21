Beef Up Your Instant Pot With Our Favorite Accessories

Chances are you already have an Instant Pot. But did you know that there are tons of ways to accessorize yours? Whether you love making breakfast, roasting whole chickens, or steaming veggies, there is an Instant Pot attachment for that. To help you find the perfect way to step up your Instant Pot cooking game, we’ve rounded up some of the best Instant Pot accessories out there.

Silicone Steamer Basket This is a great way to eat more veggies. The handles fit under the lid while cooking so you can steam all kinds of vegetables, or even fish. The pleated design works on different cooker sizes and the handles allow you to safely lift the basket out of the pot once it’s done cooking. They also make a bakeware version, too. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mini Mitts I really love this idea because I feel like I’m always tip-toeing around touching my Instant Pot once it’s time to serve, or if I need to hold it steady while sauteing. My normal potholders do work, but they are a little bulky for the precise job of grabbing the pot out of the pot. These are miniature, have a ribbed gripping surface and work to perfection when you need to slide the inner pot out. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

QuickCool Tray This one only works for the Evo Series pot, but if you’re impatient, it might just be a must have. Keep this in the freezer filled with water. Then, when a recipe calls for natural release (which takes SO long) just pop this on top. It will release the pressure up to 50% faster, which means dinner will be ready in no time at all. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yogurt Cups With these yogurt cups, you can make yogurt in your Instant Pot and not have to worry about cleaning the whole thing. You can incorporate different add-ins to make a healthy and fun breakfast, and you use the cups as storage containers to meal prep throughout the week. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Silicone Roasting Rack This silicone rack fits perfectly inside of your Instant Pot and is designed to help you roast meat, fish, and vegetables. Instead of the grease sticking to the bottom, this allows for foods to drain their grease into the bottom of the pan. Since this is made of silicone, it’s extremely easy to clean. It doubles as a serving trivet, too. Buy at Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glass Lid Instead of shoving on that big hulking lid when you’re not pressure cooking, this glass lid is the perfect fit for slow cooking, sauteing, browning, or even just using the keep warm function. It has a steam release valve and, most importantly, you can actually see what’s going on inside without lifting the lid. This simple addition has forever changed the way I use my Instant Pot. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

