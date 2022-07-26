Is it hot enough out there for ya yet? Same here. It’s the middle of summer, and with temperatures languishing in the 90s and beyond, it’s more important than ever to stay well hydrated. But, of course, no one wants to be sipping from a bottle of lukewarm water when it already feels like you’re hanging out in an oven. That’s where investing in one of the best insulated water bottles come in.

These insulated water bottles are specially designed to keep your drinks ice cold for hours on end. And, because they’re insulated, you can leave them out in direct sunlight or sitting in your steamy car with virtually no impact on the precious liquid inside—it’ll still be cool enough to drink when you take a sip.

Way back when, there were only a few brands that offered insulated water bottles designed to withstand the elements and keep your drink nice and refreshing. Now, you’ve got your pick of a huge range of sizes, temperature-retaining qualities, and finishes. To keep you from getting overwhelmed, we narrowed down the field for you. These are the best-insulated water bottles out there, so you can stay cool this summer and beyond.

YETI Rambler 26 oz Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle Yeti is the name for insulated water bottles, and it’s easy to see why after just one use. The Rambler keeps your drinks ice cold for so long, don’t be surprised to find yourself dumping out cubes at the end of your day. The Rambler features a specialized wide-mouth Chug Cap to help you get hydrated fast, along with double-walled insulation. The company’s specialized DuraCoat Color won’t fake, crack, or peel with time. Choose from a huge selection of colors. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Yeti $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle At $22 for a 32-ounce bottle, Simple Modern’s insulated water bottle is one of the more affordable options out there. It’s designed with a BPA-free straw lid for easy sipping and a tightly sealed lid to prevent leaks. A looped handle makes for simple toting when you’re on the go. The only (slight) downside: While the lid is dishwasher safe, the water bottle itself needs to be hand washed. Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hydro Flash Wide Mouth Insulated Water Bottle Want to get as much cold liquid in your mouth as possible ASAP? Hydro Flask’s wide mouth bottle makes it easy to chug your favorite drink. The company’s special TempShield insulation helps keep your drinks cold for an impressive 24 hours, while a honeycomb-insulated cap works hard to stabilize the temperature of your go-to beverage. A flex strap makes this bottle easy to tote around with you. Buy at Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Hydro Flask $ 45

S'well Water Bottle Planning to be out for a while? S’well offers an insulated water bottle that can house an impressive 40 ounces of liquid. The brand’s triple-layer insulation keeps your drinks cold for 40 hours (and hot for 18), so there’s no excuse to not be fully hydrated while you’re out and about. A wide opening allows you to slide in most ice cubes, while a carrying handle makes for easy transport. Choose from a range of cool patterns, including teakwood. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Owala Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw This insulated water bottle features a special FreeSip spout that gives you options. You can sip from the built-in straw or tilt it back to swig from the spout. A push-button lid with lock makes for quick opening so you can get your drink on fast. The bottle’s double-walled insulation helps keep drinks cold for 24 hours. The wide opening lets you pour in ice and clean the whole thing out with ease at the end of the day. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle This stainless steel bottle has a cool feature most others don’t: A magnetic top. Just pop it off when you’re ready to drink and let it stick to your lid top so it’s not flopping in your face while you sip. The bottle is leak-proof when it’s closed and features sweat-proof insulation that comes in a slew of different colors and patterns. A convenient handle allows for easy carrying. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thermos Funtainer Water Bottle This Thermos water bottle is technically for kids, but it has a few little features to make your drinking experience easier as an adult. At 16 ounces, the bottle fits into most bags, while a push-button opening keeps the drinking cap clean (and the water cold). An integrated carrying handle flips down so you don't have to try to drink around it. The whole thing can be tossed in the dishwasher. Buy at Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

