Good Luck Getting In These Pants – I'm Never Taking Them Off

Scouting Report: The Cozy Earth bamboo joggers are soft, breathable, and extremely comfortable. I wear them basically everywhere, from the gym to the grocery store.

Let’s just get straight to the point: my Cozy Earth bamboo joggers are the most comfortable pants I've ever owned. They're perfect for long plane rides, morning walks on the beach, running errands, and watching Netflix curled up on the couch while overindulging in ice cream straight from the pint.

The super-soft fabric is a blend of 70% bamboo viscose with 26% acrylic and 4% spandex for a touch of stretch. Somehow these pants are lightweight yet also keep me warm, becoming a closet staple throughout the year. Plus, the stretch-knit material is like an instant butt lift, flattering for every body shape and size. The breathable fabric is very forgiving, highlighting curves in all the right places, while creating a streamlined silhouette with a slimming taper. I swear my legs look longer even when I'm wearing sneakers.

Cozy Earth originally launched in 2011 as a bedding company, and only started making men's and women's loungewear in the fall of 2019 (perfect timing right before we all began living in sweats during the pandemic). Their bamboo viscose fabric is made by environmentally responsible factories sourcing from USDA-certified organic bamboo farms in China, using a closed-loop system that recycles water and recaptures the chemicals required for manufacturing.

I'll pair these with a Cozy Earth tee at home or for casual get-togethers with friends, or a crop top if I want to look cute in the summer. My boyfriend is equally obsessed with the men's jogger shorts I got him recently. He pairs them with a collared shirt for a cozy business casual look and says they're perfect for doing squats at the gym. I need to get a second pair so I can always roll out of bed into my favorite pants, even when one pair is in the wash.

