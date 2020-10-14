Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Spending more time in the kitchen? So are we. That's why we scoured through Prime Day deals to find the best kitchen upgrade picks. From knives, to Instant Pots, we've got you covered. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Blenders

Vitamix 5200, $259 (53% Off)

Vitamix Explorian, $179 (34% Off)

Ninja Professional Blender, $100 (34% Off)

Coffee Makers

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $22 (25%)

Keurig K-Mini $42 (44% Off)

Mr. Coffee HotCup $67 (20% Off)

Technivorm Moccamaster, $309 (14% Off)

Cookware

All Clad Nonstick Pans, $60 (33% Off)

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Griddle, $90 (44% Off)

Save up to 40% off AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials

Slash up to 30% off Cuisinart Appliances and Cookware

Up to 34% off select Calphalon cookware products

Kettles

AmazonBasics Electric Kettle,$18 (20% Off)

COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $57 (25% Off)

Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle, $138 (7% Off)

Knives

J.A. Henckels Knife Block Set, $140 (59% Off)

Victorinox Swiss Army Chef Knife's Bundle, $49 (38% Off)

Pressure Cookers

Instant Pot Duo Nova, $100 (33% Off)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp, $120 (33% Off)

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe Pressure Cooker, $150 (44% Off)

Toasters

Comfee' Toaster Oven, $31 (19% Off)

Dash Chef Series 7-in-1 Convection Toaster, $130 (35% Off)

Oster French Door Toaster, $195 (15% Off)

Storage

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-Piece, $27 (30% Off)

Up to 30% off Stasher Bags

Wine

Coravin III, $200 (50% Off)

Riedel 00 White Wine Glasses $40 (25% Off)

