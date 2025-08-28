Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Labor Day week is here, and the end-of-summer deals have already begun. Many Labor Day sales have already kicked off and will be live through Sept. 1, while other deals will end earlier.

There are tons of Labor Day and end-of-summer deals to sift through, and it can be overwhelming to figure out what’s worth shopping this week through the long weekend. Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you this year, so you can bookmark this page and reference it for all the best deals (we’ll be updating it daily!).

Apparel, Shoes, and Accessories

Everlane Up to 70% Off This is one of Everlane’s best sales of the year. See At Everlane

Adidas: Take 40 percent off your order. That includes shoes, activewear, bags, and more.

Allbirds: Get up to 50 percent off select footwear and apparel all week at Allbirds.

Anthropologie: Take an extra 40 percent off already-marked-down sale items, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Athleta: Take up to 60 percent off sitewide and an extra 30 percent off clearance items.

Backcountry: You can save 25 percent on tons of the biggest and most popular outdoor brands from Yeti to Patagonia.

Eddie Bauer: Right now, you can save up to 50 percent on apparel for both men and women.

Everlane: Score up to 60 percent off a selection of bestsellers, including denim and cashmere.

GOLDIE TEES: Extra 40 percent off markdowns with the code EXTRA40.

Hill House: 25 percent off select styles with the code LDW25.

Huckberry: Save big on tons of apparel options from Huckberry with massive sales this weekend and take an extra 15 percent off sale gear.

J.Crew Factory: Take 50-70 percent off everything at J.Crew’s outlet factory.

Kohl’s: Up to 85 percent off sitewide.

Old Navy: You can get the latest fall styles for as little as $10 an outfit.

Uniqlo: Uniqlo’s Limited Time Offers section is filled with massive savings, including tops and tees starting at less than $8.

Yummie: Get up to 50 percent off select swimsuits, dresses, and leggings on sale right now.

Beauty and Grooming

Jones Road Beauty Score up to 35 percent off bundles and get a free trial-size fragrance and tote on qualifying purchases. See At Jones Road Beauty

Dossier: Up to 60 percent off the brand’s designer-inspired fragrances.

Herbivore: Take 40 percent off some of the brand’s bestsellers and limited run items with code: CULT40 through Sept. 2.

Jones Road Beauty: Score 35 percent off bundles.

Medicube: Up to 80 percent off plus free gifts with purchase.

Shark Beauty: Up to 30 percent off hair tools and face masks.

Sonage: 20 percent off sitewide on all orders.

SpaceNK: Take 15 percent off sitewide, including best-selling brands like Paula’s Choice and Charlotte Tilbury.

The Rootist: 25 percent off sitewide and score a free scalp massager with $75+ purchase from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

True Botanicals: 20 percent off sitewide from now through Sept. 1, plus free gift with orders over $200.

Home, Kitchen, and Furniture

Lola Blankets For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. See At Lola Blanket

Albany Park: Up to 45 percent off sofas, loveseats, sectionals, and more.

BenchMade Modern: Score up to 25 percent off sofas, accent chairs, bed frames, and more. All orders $4,999 and under receive 20% off; orders over $5,000 receive 25% off.

Burrow: 30 percent off sitewide.

Green Pan: Up to 75 percent off.

Joybird: Up to 45 percent off select bestsellers and 35 percent off sitewide.

Lola Blankets: The luxury blanket brand is offering a generous (and rare) 50 percent off during its “Christmas in August Sale.”

Nespresso: Unlock 30 percent off select Vertuo machines and $25 coffee credit for a limited time.

NinjaKitchen: Take up to $70 off select kitchen appliances.

Revival Rugs: Up to 25 percent off rugs. Discount automatically applied at checkout.

Ruggable: Take up to 25 percent off the brand’s machine-washable rugs with the code REST at checkout.

Sabai: Score up to $700 off select sofas.

Society6: Save 70 percent off of hundreds of items sitewide.

Sur La Table: This Labor Day Weekend, save hundreds on everything from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to professional chefs’ knives.

Wayfair: Wayfair is having a huge clearance with up to 70 percent off furniture, lighting, storage solutions, and decor.

Mattresses and Bedding

Tiami Luxury Hybrid Mattress The premium brand is offering a rare sale ahead of Labor Day, so you can save 20 percent off for a limited time. See At Tiami

Avocado Mattress: Up to 20 percent off sitewide, including organic mattresses, premium bedding, and more.

Bear Mattress: Grab 35 percent off sitewide, plus two free pillows and a sheet set.

Brooklinen: 25 percent off the brand’s bestselling bedding and bath, and up to 50 percent off select bundles.

Casper: 30 percent off all mattresses.

Cozy Earth: Up to 25 percent off sitewide, including luxe pajamas, bedding, and bath.

Eight Sleep: Take $200 off the Pod 4.

Ettitude: Up to 25 percent off select premium sheets and bedding.

Leesa: Score 30 percent off sitewide.

Nectar: Take up to 40 percent off mattresses.

Tiami: 20 percent off the luxury Hybrid Mattress for a limited time.

Tech and Electronics

LG 30 to 50% Off LG’s epic Labor Day Sale includes a whopping 30 to 50 percent off appliances, TVs, and even the internet-viral Stand By Me Rollable Smart Touchscreen TV. See At LG

Best Buy: Take up to 40 percent off appliances from coveted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

Lenovo: Take up to 50 percent sitewide through on Legion Pro, Yoga 7i, and more.

LG: Take between 30 and 50 percent off select appliances.

Opal Camera: 25 percent off Opal Tadpole Laptop Webcam.

Samsung:

TCL: Get up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV when you purchase an eligible TCL TV with Google TV.

Health, Fitness, and Wellness

WalkingPad WalkingPad’s original foldable treadmills outperform any of the options on Amazon. They are all 100 percent worth the investment—especially when they’re $200 off. See At WalkingPad

Arrae: Up to 35 percent off new subscriptions on its bestselling supplements, including the metabolism-boosting MB1-1 formula and creatine-powered Tone gummies.

Echelon: Take up to $800 on the brand’s innovative fitness equipement, including smart treadmills, steppers, rowers, and weights. Plus, score a $100 Amazon gift card with select purchases.

Heat Healer: Take up to 20 percent off home saunas and recovery tech for a limited time.

HigherDOSE: Take 20 percent off wellness tech items, including Infrared Sauna Blankets, LED Light Therapy Face Masks, and the Red Light Hair Loss Cap.

Lifepro: Take 30 percent off bestsellers, including lymphatic drainage-boosting vibration plates, sauna blankets, and more.

Ritual: 40% off their first month of Ritual’s traceable, science-backed supplements.

Therabody: Take up to $400 off sitewide.

WalkingPad: Take up to $400 off the brand’s premium walking pads and foldable treadmills.

Pets and Baby





Babylist: Take 25 percent off select in-stock items from top brands like FridaBaby, SlumberPod, and more.

Litter Robot: Take up to $100 off smart, self-cleaning litter boxes for a limited time.

Pet Cube: Take up to $67 off pet tech, including smart home cameras, automatic feeders, and more.