MOFT’s Innovative Laptop Stands Practically Disappear When Not In Use

I never knew what I was missing when it came to laptop stands until I found a brand that truly revolutionized my workflow. I came across MOFT, a brand that specializes in origami-like laptop stands that practically disappear when not in use. Now, there’s no looking back. I’m hooked on these space-age stands that keep me ergonomically-sound while I work after being given the chance to test them out from the brand.

The MOFT Laptop Stand is a practically-invisible stand that attaches to the back of your laptop using a removable glue that can be reattached easily. The stand unfolds with the flip of your wrist. Instead of sitting at a coffee shop or even your kitchen table without a stand, this allows you to bring one wherever you go. It has two angled positions and doesn’t interfere with the stability of your laptop, even when it’s not in use. I’ve used it every single day since sticking it to the back of my computer and I don’t think I’ll ever get rid of it. They do make a universal version for those that need something without an adhesive.

The brand also makes the Z 5-in-1 Sit-Stand Desk. On the heavier side, this portable laptop stand easily goes from an angled stand to a propped up platform, turning your normal desk into a standing one. It easily unfolds and folds up (once you get the hang of it) into five different positions to give you the optimal height and angle you desire. It’s made of reinforced fiberglass and can hold up to 22 lbs (that’s like five 16” Macbook Pros).

MOFT Laptop Stand Buy on MOFT $ 25

MOFT Laptop Stand | Universal Version Buy on MOFT $ 30

MOFT Z 5-in-1 Sit-Stand Desk Buy on MOFT $ 59

