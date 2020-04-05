Stop Slouching Over Your Laptop With One of These Stands

You might not think of it first, but a laptop stand is a work (and a work from home) essential. I use a laptop and a monitor when I’m working, but a stand is still important. Laptop stands are excellent because many are ergonomic. This means they help you adjust the angle of your screen, so you can stop slouching and hunching over your computer, and they also reduce screen glare, which leads to eye strain and headaches. But something I didn’t know is that laptop stands also help keep your computer cool. Think of it like a baking rack — because one side isn’t pressed against a table, air is allowed to flow freely around all of it. But picking out a laptop stand can be as tricky, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR COOLING YOUR COMPUTER

AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand The AmazonBasics laptop stand puts itself a step above the rest if you’re in need of something to stop your computer from overheating. The mesh design allows for stability while typing, and maximum airflow, so your computer can stay cool. It also comes with a cord organizer, and the angle of the stand is adjustable from 12 to 35 degrees to help you stay comfortable while you’re working. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ADJUSTABILITY

Lamicall Laptop Riser Whenever I set something up, I’m always fiddling with it to get it the exact right way I want it. This stand allows for maximum range with 360 degree swivel capabilities along with a riser to elevate to the exact right level. Once you have it in the right place, there are stabilizers on the bottom to make sure it doesn’t skid or wobble and move out of that perfect zone. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SLEEKNESS

mStand Laptop Stand A lot of laptop stands are really functional, but lack design. This one combines the two, with an elegant design that not only looks cool, but will help keep your laptop cool as well. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DESK ORGANIZATION

Soundance Laptop Stand Adding a laptop stand to an already messy desk can feel like you’re adding fuel to the fire. This laptop stand is not only ergonomic, sleek, and great for keeping your laptop cool, it also allows for organization underneath the thin stand so everything has a place to call home on your desk. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

