I’ll Never Search For a Matching Lid Again, Thanks to These

As quarantine drags on, I still find myself cooking all of my meals and spending plenty of time in the kitchen. Cooking has become something I consistently enjoy and look forward to, but I am trying to limit the amount of things I have in the kitchen while simultaneously improving my food storage regime. There is nothing more annoying, after all, than using a pot, pan, or tupperware, and spending fifteen minutes rummaging through every cabinet for the matching lid. With these, I’ve been able to limit the amount of clutter in my kitchen, and upgrade every aspect of my cooking experience: from sauteeting to packing leftovers up.

Food52 makes plenty of my favorite kitchen items, but these airtight silicone lids might be my new favorite. Each pack of lids contains five sizes: a four, six, ten, and twelve and a half inch diameter lid. They come in five different colors, and can sub in for any other lid in the kitchen — whether it's for your saucepan, tupperwares, or even mugs. They’re basically plastic wrap you can use again and again, making them an eco-friendly alternative. They’re made of silicone so they are easy to clean in case of splatters, are dishwasher safe, and can stack easily to fit into any cabinet or drawer. Despite being made of silicone, they are heat proof up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, but perhaps most surprisingly, they create an airtight seal if you just push down on them. Seriously, if you pull on the knob on top, you can feel the suction they create, to keep freshness in, and air out of whatever you put the lid on.

I never thought I’d be so obsessed with lids, but I didn’t know they could make lids that are this great either. No more searching for lids for me: I’ve found the only set I’ll ever use again.

Five Two Airtight Silicone Lids Buy on Food52 $ 40

