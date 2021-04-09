This Invisible SPF 40 Sunscreen Will Be My Summer Savior

One of the perks of being someone that writes about products for a living is getting to try many, many different things. For a while, I was trying to find the best sunscreen that met all of my criteria. I needed something that would not make my face breakout, that didn’t make me look shiny, and didn’t leave a white cast. It’s a tall order, but Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen fulfilled it.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Buy at Dermstore $ 34

I previously tried the Vitamin C cohort of this sunscreen that I loved, but I found that I wanted to be a bit more in control of my SPF. Unseen Sunscreen is a lightweight, breathable chemical SPF formula that feels weightless on my skin. It’s silicone-y, with a slightly yellow tint and basically no scent. It is the perfect base for putting makeup over and doesn’t make me feel greasy the way other sunscreens do — I have fairly oily skin and this sunscreen not only keeps my skin safe but also keeps it matte. Even when I use the recommended amount (which is a lot more than you would think, around ¼ of a teaspoon), it sinks into my skin and never pills. It’s basically like a makeup primer with the benefits of SPF 40. Compared to my other favorite, Elta MD, I find that Unseen is easier to layer with other skin care, which makes it the perfect everyday sunscreen. I’ll lean on Elta MD when I hit the beach, though.

While it’s more expensive than the Neutrogena or Banana Boat formulas of years past, it’s the one of the only sunscreens I’ve kept on my shelf and continue to go back to.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.