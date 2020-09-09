Banish Dry Lips for Good With the Best Lip Balms You Can Get

Dry lips aren’t something you should have to deal with. They crack and bleed and peel and it’s just not a fun time for anyone. To help combat dryness, investing in a quality lip balm should be your first step (along with drinking more water and exfoliating). There are tons of lip balsams on the market, but some of the best are classic balms that have been around for years and years. Here are some of the best lip balms right now that will keep your lips hydrated, from the classics to the new kids on the block.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm The classic Burt’s Bees lip balm is made with 100% natural ingredients and this variety pack features three flavors you won’t be able to get enough of. Buy on Amazon $ 10

Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balm Set Variety is the spice of life with this pack of six organic lip balms. Choose from classic Beeswax to a more interesting Eucalyptus Mint. Buy on Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Blistex Medicated Lip Balm What Blistex lacks in bells and whistles, it makes up for in hydration. It glides on smooth and stays on all day. Buy on Amazon $ 3

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm This lip balm will not only keep your lips hydrated and smooth, but it also has SPF 25 in it for sun protection. Buy on Amazon $ 8

Chapstick Classic Lip Balm Skin Protectant If cherry Chapstick is iconic enough to be in a pop song, it’s gotta be good. This pack of 12 will keep you hydrated, even if you lose tubes of lip balm like it’s your job. Buy on Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

