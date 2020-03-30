Stay Comfortable as You Work From Home In These Loungewear Picks

There has never been a better time to indulge yourself in good loungewear, but let’s be smart here. I’m not talking about buying a 6-pack of leggings and calling it a day. I’m talking about investing in pieces that are as good looking as they are comfortable. For all those digital meetings to when you have to go straight from doing lunges in your living room to taking a call, we’ve rounded up a slew of loungewear choices to make your day more comfortable. Now’s your chance to feel good about the clothing you wear, even if you’re just wearing it on the couch.

FOR THOSE WHO CAN’T PART WITH THEIR LEGGINGS

Siro Pocket Legging Do leggings with functioning hip pockets actually count as leggings? Well, either way these are leggings for those of us who are sick of wearing leggings. They’re breathable, with a high waistband and will look good with your typical sleep T-shirt or a sweater for around the house. Buy on Lunya $ 98

FOR WHEN YOU DON’T WANT TO CHANGE

Women's Mid-Rise Straight Leg Cozy Rib Lounge Pants These pants were made to lounge in but could easily be part of a chic outfit. The ribbed fabric and tie-waist gives them a more put-together feel than regular sweatpants. You could even get the matching sweatshirt for a full set. Buy on Target $ 30

FOR ALL THOSE ZOOM MEETINGS

100% Cashmere Henley Is it a sweater or is it a shirt? An option like this cashmere henley-style sweater is great to wear when all your coworkers see of you is from the waist up. It’s breathable, soft, and a bit more elevated than your average sweater or sweatshirt. Buy on Inhabit $ 378

FOR GETTING SOME FRESH AIR

Slub Knit Cocoon Wrap Cardigan with Belt Maybe it’s time you went outside for a bit (and stayed at least 6ft from anyone else). Throw this comfy knit cardigan over your T-shirt and leggings and you’ll look put together in no time, even if you just rolled out of bed. Buy on Yummie $ 58

FOR FEELING A BIT MORE PROFESSIONAL

Straight Up Pant These trousers have an elastic waist and a unique high-low hem at the ankle. The fabric is breathable, lightweight, and wrinkle-free. Pair them with a plain white T-shirt for an upgraded everyday lounge look that will make you feel great about wearing actual pants. Buy on ADAY $ 145

FOR WORKING OUT TO WORKING

Athena Crop Top Pairing this top with leggings to workout with is a no-brainer, but throw this on with a pair of joggers and you have the perfect outfit to get shit done. It’s made from the brand’s Textured Compression material and comes in a ton of great colors. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 45

