The Best Lululemon Dupes, Because You’re Not a Kardashian

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Lululemon has a reputation for churning out high-quality, incredibly comfortable athleisure and activewear. Frankly, they’re the gold standard when it comes to premium fitness attire. The Canadian brand was arguably the first luxe activewear brand to bring a luxury sensibility to the category, and they’ve never looked back. But that impressive gear also comes at a high price and, unfortunately, not everyone feels comfortable dropping $100 plus for clothes they’re going to sweat in. This is where the search for the best Lululemon dupes comes into play.

The Internet (and Amazon in particular) is packed with yoga pants, sports bras, bike shorts, and more athletic clothes that look and feel like Lululemon—but at a fraction of the cost. If you can afford Lululemon, more power to you—there’s no denying that the luxury feel, flattering fit, and performance-enhancing fabric warrant the steeper price tags.

But if you’re looking to get a similar ~vibe~ and comparable level of quality to Lulus and are on a budget (or just can’t swallow the idea of paying $138 for a pair of leggings you’re going to drench in sweat), you’ve come to the right place. Fans swear these Lululemon dupes are just like the real deal.

Colorful Koala Brushed Leggings The name is a total mouthful, but Amazon reviewers swear the Colorfulkoala yoga pants are just like Lululemon’s Align leggings. The price difference? A whopping $73. The polyester-spandex blend leggings have a super-soft feel and a high waist that doesn’t roll when you bend over. Also, consider this testimonial from a five-star fan: “I think they may be my favorite yoga pants ever—sorry Lululemon!” Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lavento Naked Feeling Bike Shorts These high-waisted bike shorts give you options: Choose from a 5-, 6-, and 6.5-inch inseam, along with 16 different shades. The shorts are compared to Lululemon’s Align shorts, which also give you a choice of inseam length. Enjoy four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, so you don’t end up feeling like your butt is coated in sweat at the end of a particularly grueling workout session. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra Peruse the reviews for the CRZ Yoga sports bra and you’ll see a ton of mentions of Lululemon (specifically, the brand’s Free to Be Serene bra). For what it’s worth: That bra is $52; this one starts at $20. This bra features wire-free cups and removable pads. There’s also a criss-cross strap situation in the back that just looks cool. Buy at Amazon $ 24

CRZ High Neck Sports Bra CRZ Yoga is back with another Lululemon dupe: This time, it’s for the brand’s high-neck Longline bra. Choose from 16 different colors and patterns in the naked-feel fabric. A racer-back design adds comfort while removable pads and an inner chest band give you added stability. This bra is also just $24 compared to its $68 counterpart. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

90 Degree By Reflex Full Zip Running Track Jacket Want Lululemon’s Define jacket? Consider this track jacket by Reflex, which is $83 less. It’s made with a mix of nylon and spandex for a soft, strokable feel, and has a second-skin silhouette. Zip pockets help secure your stuff, while thumb holes keep your sleeves securely in place. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Core 10 High Rise 7/8 Yoga Crop People love Lululemon’s Wunder Under high-rise tights for their extreme comfort, but the $69 price tag isn’t for everyone. Core 10 features similar tights starting at $14 (not a typo). You’ll get buttery soft fabric with a high waist, along with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable, no matter how much you sweat. Enjoy a huge range of color options. Buy at Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

