4 Machine Washable Face Masks to Make Your Life Easier

For me, having a machine washable face mask is a top priority. Really, a face mask is like any other piece of clothing, and so, you need to be able to wash it easily, especially since it’s summer and you’re likely to get it all sweaty. Some masks are hand washable, but ideally, you want one that you can just throw in the washing machine with everything else. To help you pick out a great, easily washable mask, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Outdoor Voices Face Mask: Outdoor Voices’ face masks are made of an 86% Polyester and 14% Spandex blend that you can throw in the wash and even tumble dry. They come in a pack of five, too, so you can run the washing machine a little less frequently.

Outdoor Voices Face Mask Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 25

Baggu Face Mask: Baggu’s face masks are made from 100% Kona Quilter’s cotton. They come in fun multi-colored designs, and with proper care can be used over and over again. By proper care, I mean you just need to put them in the washing machine with cold water.

Baggu Face Mask Buy on BAGGU $ 32

Buck Mason Built Tough Bandana: This bandana works well as a face mask and best of all, is easy to wash. The 100% cotton bandanas come in a pack of two, and you can choose from five different colors.

Buck Mason Built Tough Bandana Buy on Buck Mason $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adidas Face Mask: These face masks are great for exercising in, mainly because they are made mostly of polyester and are breathable, but even more so because you can just throw the sweaty mask in the wash when you’re done with your workout.

Adidas Face Mask Buy on adidas $ 16

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.