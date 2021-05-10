I'm Done Buying Makeup Remover — These Water-Only Face Cloths Saved My Skin

Scouting Report: The Makeup Eraser towel completely removes my makeup, without any type of remover, serum, or cleanser and without damaging my skin. It's basically magic.

A few months ago, I wrote about how, after I damaged my skin’s moisture barrier, my face-care routine changed for good. In that article, I covered a $15 drugstore moisturizer that seriously helped with the flaking and dry patches — but that was just half of the story. The other half? Cutting out all of the harsh, unnecessary skincare products, and when needed, replacing them with smarter alternatives. That’s where the MakeUp Eraser comes in. The claim? It’ll remove all of your makeup, including waterproof mascara and firetruck-red lipstick, using just warm water.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Shop at Amazon $

See, face washes are supposed to help your skin … but in my experience, they actually just stripped my face of its natural oils and beneficial bacteria. No matter how many times the words “hydrating” and “gentle” were written on the bottle, my skin still ended up tight, dry, and red. I would’ve happily given up face-washing altogether, but there was this one minor issue: I wear makeup just about every day, and I can’t exactly leave it on my face forever.

I’ll admit, I was skeptical upon first use. After all, even the single-use makeup cloths are saturated with solution in order to loosen up all those cosmetics — so how was this washcloth-looking thing supposed to outperform them, especially while remaining safe for sensitive skin? Still, I was swayed by the thousands of five-star reviews and stellar feedback, and I’m really happy I caved. After several months of daily use, I can confidently say I’ll never go back to face washes and makeup removers.

This magical cloth is made with a polyester-blend material that clings onto residue, so my face is totally clean in just a few swipes. Still, since it’s machine-washable and reusable, it’s way more eco-friendly than disposable wipes or cotton balls, and you can sanitize it as often as you want to ensure that it won’t perpetuate breakouts.

Personally, I got the black one, and I love it because it hides eyeliner and mascara stains, but the MakeUp Eraser actually comes in eight color options, all of them double-sided for different sensitivity levels. Since tossing my remover and using this instead, my skin is way more hydrated than it’s ever been — and an unexpected bonus: I’ve officially stopped waking up with raccoon eyes.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.