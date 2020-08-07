The Mascara that Makes Me Stand Out Even With a Face Mask On

Let’s face it, face masks are here to stay. Our daily makeup routines will have to change a bit, now that we have to cover half of our face. Trying to create my “glow up” to run errands with a mask has not been the easiest of tasks, especially when trying to wear lipstick — it’s messy! But now that it’s summer, and we are phasing out of lockdown to attend socially distanced BBQs or outdoor brunches with friends, I realized I would no longer get compliments about my lipstick since masks have become the new topic of conversation.

So, I decided to play up my next best feature - my eyes! Just because half of my face was covered didn’t mean I had to completely give up on achieving a “glam” look while staying safe this summer, so I made a mad dash to Ulta where I discovered the Milani Highly Rated 10-n-1 Volume Mascara. The beauty representative said it was great for non-lashers like myself who have short, dull, zig-zagged and stubborn lashes that won’t stay put and she was right because I found my holy grail mascara - and it’s Leaping Bunny Certified, which means it’s cruelty-free!

Milani’s Highly Rated 10-n-1 Volume Mascara is “highly rated” for a reason. The pitch-black, plant-based luxurious formula looks thick when exiting the tube but it’s super lightweight and gives full coverage, building, lifting, volumizing, and dramatizing eyelashes in one single stroke. The mascara brush has a tapered end which helps separate and will fully coat each one of your straggly, stubborn, and unruly lashes from root to tip.

After my first application, I realized that it was not only the perfect formula but the perfect size and shaped brush. I never fail to make strangers stop and compliment my dramatic eyes, even though half of my face is covered! The best part about this mascara is that it never gives me raccoon eyes mid-day, never clumps, smudges, or goops, and it’s super affordable. This mascara gives my lashes a naturally defined look with zero clumps or flakes - just thick, healthy-looking lashes. The formula is waterproof, which makes it even better, so I don’t have to worry about reapplying in the summer heat or after a dip in the pool. Even though that half of your face is covered with a sterile-looking mask, that doesn’t mean your daily glow has to play it safe or look dull.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.