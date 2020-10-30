Gift One of Our Favorite Masks to Show You Care

It’s no secret that this holiday season might be unlike any other. For starters, you might not be celebrating all together this year. Gifting can be tricky too—a lot of the things you might have gifted might seem a little strange given the circumstances. But you know what isn’t a strange 2020 gift? A mask. Think about it: everyone needs them and it’s a great way to show you care about their safety. To help you pick out the perfect mask for that special someone, we’ve hand selected some of our favorite and most desired masks.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set: While we loved the tie-around Baggu mask, their ear loop mask is a great option, too. It comes in 7 different designs, is made from Organic Quilter’s Cotton, has adjustable ear loops, and a nose wire pop up that is both sleek and stylish.

Baggu Fabric Mask Se Buy on BAGGU $ 32

100% Human Mask Pack: Everlane’s masks are especially beautiful and great for a more style concerned giftee. These come in five different colorways, and are made with 100% cotton. They are machine washable too, so they can easily wear them again and again.

100% Human Mask Pack Buy on Everlane $ 25

Origami Face Mask: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves this mask, especially for people with smaller heads. It’s made with two layers of poplin cotton, has a hidden filter pocket, flexible nose wire, and a beautiful yet simple design.

Origami Face Mask Buy on Etsy $ 15

Caraa Universal Mask Pack: This is my go-to mask every single day I step outside. I love the adjustable ear loops, the assorted colors it comes in, and the nose wire of course. While these are somewhat simple, they’ll use them every day and that’s what’s most important.

Caraa Universal Mask Pack Buy on Caraa $ 25

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.