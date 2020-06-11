A Massage Therapy Ball Will Get Every Knot Out of Your Back

For me, lower back pain is always an issue. It has been accentuated by working from home, in a less than ergonomic chair, but there’s one thing I can always count on to relieve knots and tension. It’s not a foam roller, but it’s close. Massage therapy balls pinpoint pressure points and knots in your muscles to help relieve tension and pain, increasing blood flow and rejuvenating your muscles. They’re easy to use, all you have to do is lean on them, and if done right, they can hurt, but in the best possible way. To help you get the best tension relief, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite massage therapy balls.

FOR A STANDARD THERAPY BALL

Kieba Massage Balls This is a basic set of therapy balls, and while they don’t look like much, if you use it correctly, it can really release knots in your back, neck, and legs. They are small, portable, and they double as lacrosse balls, too. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PEANUT THERAPY BALL

Yogu Peanut Doubleball This is a double ball or a peanut. This shape allows for a more foam rolling feel, and it fits better around your spine, gripping both sides of the muscle without digging into the bone like the singular balls might. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A TEXTURED THERAPY BALL

Triggerpoint Grid Massage Ball This ball combines the best of both worlds—a foam roller and a therapy ball—into one. The GRID pattern allows for increased targeting and pressure points, as well as more blood and oxygen flow to desired areas. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A VIBRATING THERAPY BALL

Infinity Ball The great thing about the Theragun is that it does the rolling for you. This isn’t a Theragun, but it does vibrate at four different speeds to target areas that need an extra jolt. It is easy to use, charge, and store when you’re done, too. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.