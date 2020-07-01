These Mattress Pads Will Transform Your Bed Into a Cloud

There’s nothing worse, in my opinion, than sleeping on a bed you don’t love. The good news, though, is you don’t have to get a whole new mattress (although, you could). Instead, you can give a mattress pad a chance. Mattress pads are easy to put on, extremely soft, breathable, and in just a second, can transform any bed into the bed you always wished you had. To help you find the perfect mattress pad for your bed, we’ve rounded up some great options.

FOR A QUILTED PAD

Utopia Quilted Mattress Pad This pad is quilted, which allows for even distribution of the fiberfill inside, offering even comfort all along the mattress. It has elastic and vinyl on the edges so it stays in place, yet remains easy to wash in case of spills. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COOLING PAD

Leisure Town Cooling Mattress Topper If you’re a hot sleeper, this pad is for you. While some mattresses can restrict airflow, this pad offers cooling technology and extreme breathability to keep you cool all night long. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MACHINE WASHABLE PAD

Oaskys Mattress Pad Maybe you want one that’s easy to clean. Although the cover is cotton, spilled liquid can be wiped up quickly. If you don’t get there in time, it’s also machine washable. You can even put it in the drier (on low). Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EASY TO PUT ON PAD

Texartist Mattress Pad Putting on a mattress pad can be a whole ordeal that ends in sweat and tears (trust me, I’ve been there). This pad has a deep pocket design, making it easy to slip onto your mattress. Better yet, the quilted pattern will ensure that it won’t slip and slide once you’ve gotten it on. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Now that your mattress is as comfy as can be, upgrade the rest of your bedroom with some of our favorites:

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.