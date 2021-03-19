These Are the Scouted Staff’s Favorite Mattresses Out There

Mattress shopping is hard. Whenever I have to do it, I find myself asking friends what mattresses they love sleeping on. It’s almost like a doctor referral — I joke, but with a mattress. If you don’t know where to start when it comes to upgrading your bed, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve tested out plenty of mattresses in our time at Scouted, and so, we decided it was worthwhile to round them all up, to make shopping for your new bed a little easier.

Hybrid Mattress This Tuft & Needle has one problem, I think: It’s too damn comfy. In my opinion, it melds together the best of both worlds (hence hybrid) of memory foam and coil mattresses, offering targeted support where you need it, and a cool place to sleep. It helped alleviate my back pain and make me a better sleeper. Buy at Tuft & Needle $ 1595

Purple Hybrid Premier Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says this mattress has changed her opinion about mattresses for good. She writes, “The way you sink into the specially-designed Purple grid is unlike any mattress I’ve slept on. You can physically feel your body being cradled by the dynamic grid, without it feeling stiff or hot like a lot of memory foam mattresses.” The mattress she says “is squishy and firm at the same time” and the bounciness is perfect for people who toss and turn at night, too. Buy at Purple $ 2299

The Mattress After trying out a few different memory foam mattresses, Scouted Contributor Morgan Thompson gave the Parachute Mattress a try and decided “a well designed coil mattress was the way to go” all along. Designed to offer support, Morgan has found this mattress makes it so he is “no longer waking up with the achy joints,” but is instead getting some of the best sleep he’s had in years. Buy at Parachute $ 1899

Brooklyn Bloom Hybrid Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould originally got this mattress for her guest room, but found herself sleeping on it more and more often. She loves that the mattress is sustainably made, and well made. It offers durability, motion isolation, an “anti-gravity” feel, and the plushness of the cotton topper. Falling asleep has never been easier for her. Buy at Brooklyn Bedding $ 1099

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz slept on a Casper before trying out this memory foam mattress, and found there was “no contest.” She loves that the Nectar mattress is plush-feeling while still firm enough to please my partner,” and it doesn’t hurt either that it comes with a 365-day home trial, so if you don’t like it for whatever reason, you can just easily return it. Buy at Nectar Sleep $ 1198

Leesa Original Mattress Scouted Contributor Allison Duncan says “there’s no beating the original mattress.” It has a triple-layer construction with three different layers of foam that are cool, help relieve pressure, and offer support. She found there to be “no dip in the middle of the mattress,” which is her least favorite thing about a bed. Buy at Leesa $ 1099

