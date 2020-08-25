Meal Prep in Style With These Do-It-All Containers

Cooking one meal is hard enough, let alone enough to meal prep. When I’m cooking, it’s nice to make one meal per night, not several at a time. But, meal prepping also saves a lot of time for your future self. In order to not make things more difficult than they already are, a great set of meal prep containers is essential. These are different from a lunchbox in a few ways. For starters, there need to be plenty of them, so that you have a place to put all of your food. They should be microwavable safe if need be, and they should be a little nicer than regular old tupperware because you’ll be eating out of them after all. To help make your meal preps a little more enjoyable, we’ve rounded up some excellent meal prep containers.

FOR A MATCHING SET

Bayco 10 Pack This ten pack of containers are all the same size and have the same lids. The benefit here is that you won’t spend much time looking for matching lids. This also makes them easily stackable to save room in your fridge. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PORTABLE SET

Thin Bins Set of 4 For a plastic option, these thin bins are great for those with a commute in mind. They are microwave safe and color coded, but most importantly, they are collapsible for easy storage. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COMPLETE GLASS SET

Pyrex 18 Piece Set These glass meal prep containers are a personal favorite of mine. They are on the heftier side of things, which I prefer, and they are pretty difficult to break as a result. They come in every shape and size imaginable so you can put whatever you need to into a corresponding container. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COMPLETE PLASTIC SET

Rubbermaid Easy Find 42 Piece Set This lightweight plastic set has 42 pieces. Each lid has a vent on top to help release hot air and the plastic is BPA free, easily washable, and microwavable safe. What’s not to like? Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A ROUND SET

Glasslock 6-Piece Set Most containers like these are rectangular, but these round ones break the mold. I think these are better for soups and stews, and honestly, to eat out of in general. It feels more like a bowl, rather than a container. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

