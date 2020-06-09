Get Outside and Look Good In These Sunglasses Picks

Sunglasses aren’t easy to pick out. They really depend on the shape of your head and face, and so you need to figure out which style works best for you. Aviator’s are cool for some, others like a more square shape. But no matter what your style is, it’s time to soak up the sun, so you better have a pair of sunglasses you love to bring along.

FOR ROUND SUNGLASSES

RayBan Blaze I love round sunglasses and find they are great for most face shapes. They have a retro look that is a little eclectic, but perfect for everyday use. Buy on Nordstrom $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR RECTANGULAR SUNGLASSES

SUNGAIT Rectangular Sunglasses These sunglasses are lightweight, yet built strong so they won’t bend, break, or snap. They are polarized and shatterproof, too. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR POLARIZED SUNGLASSES

HULISLEM S1 Sport Sunglasses You’ll forget you’re even wearing these sunglasses. Polarized to the max, these wrap around your head and won’t fall off no matter what you’re doing in them. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MIRRORED SUNGLASSES

Goodfellow & Co Sunglasses Reflect the world in these. While they might not be the best sunglasses for playing poker in, they’re great for protecting against harmful UV rays. Buy on Target $ 15

FOR SQUARE SUNGLASSES

Oakley Men’s Sunglasses A more dramatic silhouette, you can choose from 30 different lens and frame combinations to make these square glasses uniquely yours. Buy on Amazon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AVIATOR SUNGLASSES

RayBan Aviator Aviator’s are timeless. These one’s feature adjustable nose pads for comfortable wear, the sleek wire frame you know and love, and 100% UV protection along with it. Buy on Nordstrom $ 154

