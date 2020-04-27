Mother’s Day Gifts to Help Her Forget About Quarantine and Enjoy Her Day

Without getting too emotional, this Mother’s Day isn’t the greatest. For some, this is a year that we are celebrating Mother’s Day away from our moms. One of the best things you can do this year is to make her feel like of all days, this is a day that feels normal and good. Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift to help her forget about quarantine can be a challenge, but that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts you can get for her that will give her back a little sense of normalcy in these unprecedented times.

FOR THE LONG DISTANCE MOM

Aura Frames Digital Picture Frame Make sure she still feels like you’re close with a digital picture frame. This one allows you to instantly send photos from the Aura App to any in-network Aura frame. Plus, it has unlimited storage, so she won’t have to worry about narrowing down those embarrassing childhood photos of you. Buy on Amazon $ 179 Free Shipping

FOR THE BEGINNER GARDENER MOM

Click and Grow Smart Garden While she may be cooking more, maybe it’s about time she started utilizing that backyard. These gardens are powerful enough to grow herbs and vegetables, plus flowers and other plants that she can transplant to her garden. Buy on Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping

FOR THE ZOOM MOM

New Apple iPad If your mom is more tech-savvy than others and she’s been FaceTiming you from her phone for hours on end, maybe it’s time to get her something a bit easier. The New Apple iPad gives her a 10.2 inch screen so she can actually see your entire face when she calls. This option also allows her to connect via WiFi or Cellular, so she can be in touch no matter what. Buy on Amazon $ 460 Free Shipping

FOR THE FASHION-FORWARD MOM

Washable Silk Tee Set Fashion may not be at the top of some people’s lists, but not being about to show off outfits is a major annoyance. These pajamas are fashionable, comfortable, luxurious, and made from 100% silk. And she won’t have to worry about dry cleaning because they’re fully machine washable. Buy on Lunya $ 198

FOR THE WINE-LOVING MOM

Ullo Wine Purifier with Hand Blown Decanter She can’t go out to her favorite restaurant, so bring that experience to her. These decanters remove sulfites and sediment from any wine and can give her an upgraded glass of wine with ease. It even has an aeration switch, so she can aerate her wine, too. Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping

FOR THE HOME COOK MOM

Home Chef Gift Card Getting groceries is kind of a gamble right now. Instead, get her a subscription to Home Chef, which delivers fully-customizable boxes every week. She’ll be back to cooking her favorite recipes in no time. Buy on Home Chef $ 120

FOR THE AVID READER MOM

Book of the Month My mom is constantly asking for book recommendations, even outside of quarantine. Give her the gift of a new book each month so she never runs out of material to escape into. Buy on Book of the Month $ 40

FOR THE MOM THAT CAN’T SLEEP

Sleep CBD Gummies Stress is a funny thing. CBD can help relax even the most high-strung mom. These gummies are tasty and pack a 10mg punch of CBD to help take the edge off, along with three milligrams of melatonin to help her get a great night’s sleep. Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 45

FOR THE MOM WITH A FULL HOUSE

Napper Weighted Blanket For a lot of moms, they have their semi-adult (or fully-adult) kids back in their homes for the first time in a while. If you’re in that boat, help her relax deeper with a gorgeous weighted blanket that she can lay under while de-stressing on the couch. Buy on Bearaby $ 249

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.