Non-Basic Mother’s Day Gifts That She’ll Actually Love

It’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2022 is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re only just now starting to do some research to find the perfect gift for all of the special mamas in your life. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother... and the list goes on, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re searching through the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2022.

The best Mother’s Day gifts are equal parts sentimental, useful, and of course, have a personal touch of some kind. Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet or gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift before Sunday, May, 8 so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to's just yet.

From chic weighted blankets designed to reduce stress and mimic the feeling of snuggling with a loved one, straight-up adorable cookware to more practical options like luxe espresso machines or a pricey skincare splurge that she wouldn’t buy for herself, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts to celebrate honor all the different moms in your life.

Great Jones The Starting Lineup Set Down from $218 Buy at Great Jones $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket Buy at Bearaby $ 269 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BeautyBio Cyrotherapy Ice Roller Buy at Ulta $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine Buy at Breville $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Williams Sonoma $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Augustinus Bader The Serum Buy at Violet Grey $ 375 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sephora $ 375 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Printique Custom Acrylic Photo Prints Prints Start at $19.99 Each Buy at Printique $ 20

Diptyque Murano Candle Holder Buy at Diptyque $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Set $57 When You Sign Up for Free Trial Buy at Beauty Pie $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Buy at HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

