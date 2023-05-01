13 Non-Basic Mother’s Day Gifts That She’ll Actually Love

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2023 (Sunday, May 14) is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re only just now starting to do some research to find the perfect gift for all of the special mamas in your life. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother... and the list goes on, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re searching through the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023.

The best Mother’s Day gifts are equal parts sentimental, useful, and of course, have a personal touch of some kind. Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet or gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift before Sunday, May 14, so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to’s just yet.

From chic weighted blankets designed to reduce stress and mimic the feeling of snuggling with a loved one, straight-up adorable cookware to more practical options like luxe espresso machines or a pricey skincare splurge that she wouldn’t buy for herself, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts to celebrate honor all the different moms in your life.

Vinebox Trivia Wine Tasting — 6-Pack Treat mom to a trivia-themed wine-tasting night at home with Vinebox’s limited edition Trivia box (only available in May!). Buy At Vinebox $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase Switching to a silk pillowcase offers a slew of beauty benefits, from reducing frizz in hair to lessening fine lines. I have gifted Slip’s silk pillowcase a number of times, and it’s always met with excitement. Buy At Nordstrom $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket All of us on the Scouted staff have gifted our moms with a Bearaby weighted blanket at some point or another, and it never fails to please. Buy At Bearaby $ 269 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ad by Beauty Pie: Re-energizing Skincare Kit This luxe gift set will help her keep her skin plump and youthful. Buy At Beauty Pie $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal DNA Test Give the gift of learning about one’s ancestry with 23andMe’s trusted and top-rated DNA kits. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apollo Nuero Stress-Reducing Wearable Use Code MOMSDAY40 for $40 Off Apollo Neuro’s stress-relieving wearable exudes soothing, gentle waves of vibration to help regulate stress and promote a sense of calm. Buy At Apollo Neuro $ 299 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Behno Ina Bag Behno’s luxe and ethically-made bags make the perfect Mother’s Day gift for moms who love to accessorize but also like to shop from brands that support women’s rights. Buy At Behno $ 495 Free Shipping

Chateau Ste. Michelle 2017 Artist Series Red Blend Gift Box For the wine connoisseur who also has a taste for fine art, look no further than Washington Winery Chateau Ste. Michelle’s 2017 Artist Series Red Blend 3-Bottle Gift Box. Buy At Chateau Ste. Michelle $ 215 Free Shipping

Diptyque Build Your Own Gift Set Box You know mom best, so rather than opting for a pre-made gift set, why not curate your own box of premium Diptyque goodies? Buy At Diptyque $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket This sauna blanket elevated my wellness game so much. I’ve recommended it to just about everyone in my life. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Great Jones The Dutchess Cast Iron Dutch Oven This eye-catching Dutch oven is not only a sight for sore eyes, but it’s also built to last. Fun fact: the unique shape even allows you to fit a chicken in it! Buy At Great Jones $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

