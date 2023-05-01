13 Non-Basic Mother’s Day Gifts That She’ll Actually Love

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
It’s that time of year again—Mother’s Day 2023 (Sunday, May 14) is just around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’re only just now starting to do some research to find the perfect gift for all of the special mamas in your life. Whether for your biological mom, your new-ish mother-in-law, your not-evil-at-all stepmother, your wife, your grandmother... and the list goes on, it’s not always easy to narrow down all of the options when you’re searching through the best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023.
The best Mother’s Day gifts are equal parts sentimental, useful, and of course, have a personal touch of some kind. Sure, you can always opt for a procrastinator-proof last-minute gift like a beautiful floral bouquet or gift card, but honestly, you still have plenty of time to pick out both a meaningful and tangible gift before Sunday, May 14, so there’s no need to succumb to your last-resort go-to’s just yet.
From chic weighted blankets designed to reduce stress and mimic the feeling of snuggling with a loved one, straight-up adorable cookware to more practical options like luxe espresso machines or a pricey skincare splurge that she wouldn’t buy for herself, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts to celebrate honor all the different moms in your life.
Vinebox Trivia Wine Tasting — 6-Pack
Treat mom to a trivia-themed wine-tasting night at home with Vinebox’s limited edition Trivia box (only available in May!).
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Switching to a silk pillowcase offers a slew of beauty benefits, from reducing frizz in hair to lessening fine lines. I have gifted Slip’s silk pillowcase a number of times, and it’s always met with excitement.
Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket
All of us on the Scouted staff have gifted our moms with a Bearaby weighted blanket at some point or another, and it never fails to please.
Re-energizing Skincare Kit
This luxe gift set will help her keep her skin plump and youthful.
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Personal DNA Test
Give the gift of learning about one’s ancestry with 23andMe’s trusted and top-rated DNA kits.
Apollo Nuero Stress-Reducing Wearable
Use Code MOMSDAY40 for $40 Off
Apollo Neuro’s stress-relieving wearable exudes soothing, gentle waves of vibration to help regulate stress and promote a sense of calm.
Behno Ina Bag
Behno’s luxe and ethically-made bags make the perfect Mother’s Day gift for moms who love to accessorize but also like to shop from brands that support women’s rights.
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2017 Artist Series Red Blend Gift Box
For the wine connoisseur who also has a taste for fine art, look no further than Washington Winery Chateau Ste. Michelle’s 2017 Artist Series Red Blend 3-Bottle Gift Box.
Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
The perfect gift for the espresso-obsessed mom in your life.
Augustinus Bader The Serum
You simply can’t go wrong with any of Augustinus Bader’s products.
Diptyque Build Your Own Gift Set Box
You know mom best, so rather than opting for a pre-made gift set, why not curate your own box of premium Diptyque goodies?
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
This sauna blanket elevated my wellness game so much. I’ve recommended it to just about everyone in my life.
Great Jones The Dutchess Cast Iron Dutch Oven
This eye-catching Dutch oven is not only a sight for sore eyes, but it’s also built to last. Fun fact: the unique shape even allows you to fit a chicken in it!
