Now’s A Good Time To Start Taking a Men’s Multivitamin

There are plenty of great reasons to add a multivitamin to your daily routine. Not only do they help replace nutrients you might be lacking in your diet, they can also reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve your overall health. But vitamins are confusing, and because men’s bodies need more of certain vitamins to thrive, we’ve helped pick out some Amazon favorites so you can feel healthy and full of energy, all day long.

FOR ONCE A DAY

Vimerson Health Multivitamin This vitamin with more than 2,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5 star rating is a favorite. It comes with a nice blend of ingredients to keep you energized, and give your body the nutrients it needs to thrive. Best of all, you only have to take it once a day. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MEN OVER 50

Centrum Silver Men Multivitamin This vitamin is designed for men over 50. It comes with the highest level of D3 Centrum offers to support muscle function, and the rest of the blend is aimed at supporting the heart, brain, and eyes. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Target $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MEN ON A DIET

Optimum Nutrition Multivitamin You have to take this vitamin three times a day with meals and it’s specifically designed for people on a diet. Because many diets cut out multiple food groups, this supplement will give you the vitamins you need to stay fit and healthy. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MEN WHO EAT VEGAN

Mykind Organic Men’s Vitamin If you care about what you’re putting in your body, this multivitamin is for you. It’s made with Non-GMO and vegan ingredients. Speaking of being vegan, if you lack B12, this one is chock full of it. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Target $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

