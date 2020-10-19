These Are the Best Mushroom Drinks for an Energized, Productive Morning

Four Sigmatic Mushroom Blend supplement packs a big punch: it contains ten different mushrooms, including Lion’s Mane, which is great for productivity, and lesser-known fungi like Enokitake, Agaricus Blazei, and Tremella, known to elevate overall well-being.

This organic, caffeine-free mix doesn’t have any added sugars or flavors, so the taste is quite, erm, earthy. But it isn’t meant to be taken alone, and the powder blends nicely into drinks like tea and coffee—making it one of the more versatile mushroom blends available. I added it to a smoothie and found that to be the best way to conceal its flavor and reap the benefits.

Mushroom Blend left me feeling focused and positive throughout the day (without the crash of caffeine). No matter what your go-to drink, it’s easy to add Mushroom Blend to your morning.