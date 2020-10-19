These Are the Best Mushroom Drinks for an Energized, Productive Morning

For most of us, coffee is the lifeblood that makes mornings possible. But sometimes, the average cup of joe just doesn’t cut it. Whether you’re trying to cut down or you’re just not that into it, there’s a few reasons to switch up your coffee game. When you need a quick morning boost, mushroom drinks deliver. Medicinal mushrooms like Chaga and Lion’s Mane have been used for thousands of years to enhance energy and focus without the jitters. As more brands capture these benefits in tasty teas and powders, we’ve rounded up some of the best to try.
Four Sigmatic Mushroom Blend Mix: Defend
Four Sigmatic Mushroom Blend supplement packs a big punch: it contains ten different mushrooms, including Lion’s Mane, which is great for productivity, and lesser-known fungi like Enokitake, Agaricus Blazei, and Tremella, known to elevate overall well-being.
This organic, caffeine-free mix doesn’t have any added sugars or flavors, so the taste is quite, erm, earthy. But it isn’t meant to be taken alone, and the powder blends nicely into drinks like tea and coffee—making it one of the more versatile mushroom blends available. I added it to a smoothie and found that to be the best way to conceal its flavor and reap the benefits.
Mushroom Blend left me feeling focused and positive throughout the day (without the crash of caffeine). No matter what your go-to drink, it’s easy to add Mushroom Blend to your morning.
Rasa Bold
It’s rare to find a caffeine-free drink that tastes and energizes like coffee. Rasa Bold does exactly that. This adaptogen-rich tea is easy to brew in a french press and tastes great with a dash of cream and sugar, so it maintains the ritualistic quality of coffee.
Bold also contains cacao and chicory, giving it a nutty taste somewhere between black coffee and yerba maté. I also love that Rasa Bold contains energy-enhancing herbs like Rhiodiola, Eleuthero, and Schisandra. These adaptogens work alongside Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane, two go-to mushrooms in the world of brain-boosting fungi, to provide sustained energy.
Rasa energized me and I felt noticeably more carefree for hours after drinking it, which is a far cry from the shakes I feel after too much coffee. Of all the mushroom drinks I’ve tried, the tea form feels the most fresh and natural.
Laird Superfood Creamer: Original with Functional Mushrooms
Laird Superfood Creamer Original with Functional Mushrooms is the best option for someone who wants to enhance their regular coffee routine. This creamy elixir is by far the best tasting brew on the list, but mostly because it’s made with coconut milk and coconut sugar.
The rich, milky taste of this mushroom creamer also makes it extremely adaptable. It can be frothed or blended into a smoothie, and tastes surprisingly good in savory food like soups.
There’s also coconut oil and all four MCT’s, which gives your coffee that fatty, delicious creamer taste that’s hard to replicate—especially in a plant-based, powder form. It contains Chaga, Lion’s Mane, Maitake, and Cordyceps. These shrooms work together to provide a noticeable boost in mood and productivity. On days I can’t go without java, I’ll be adding this to my morning cup.
MUD/WTR
If you’re more inclined to order golden milk or dirty chai over coffee, you’ll love MUD/WTR. This organic, vegan, and whole-30 approved drink features the most popular mind-enhancing mushrooms: Chaga, Lion’s Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps.
The addition of masala chai, turmeric, cacao, and cinnamon make it different from most mushroom brews. There’s something distinct about a fresh-brewed chai, and Mud provides the same cafe-level latte status at home.
The creamy, comforting satisfaction of MUD/WTR is matched by its mental effects. I drank this early in the morning and it made my mind feel stimulated, but in a stress-free way. I could easily see myself drinking it every day, but I’m also excited for its potential as a mood and flavor enhancer for baked goods.
