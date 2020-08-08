Save Big During National CBD Day With These Sales

August 8th marks National CBD Day, and so, why not celebrate with some CBD Sales? CBD comes in all shapes and sizes, like oils, tinctures, gummies, salves, creams, and even (who knew) pillows. To help you sift through all the sales out there, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands, offering some great deals.

Charlotte’s Web: Charlotte’s Web is offering 20% off new subscriptions this CBD Day. You can subscribe to auto-refills on any of their products, like balms, oils, or gummies, and they’ll automatically be sent every 2 weeks, month, or 2 months.

CBDistillery: Whether you’re into CBD oil, powders, gummies, capsules, topicals, vapes, or whatever, CBDistillery is bound to have it. Plus, they’re offering a 20% off sitewide sale with the code CBDDAY20 at checkout.

Standard Dose: For CBD Day, Standard Dose will be offering 20% off sitewide. This includes their sleep tincture, body polish, soaking salts, and plenty more.

Caliper CBD: Enjoy 20% off Caliper CBD, a flavorless powder that quickly dissolves into any food or beverage. Just use the promo code CBDDAY at checkout.

Level Select: Performance CBD Brand Level Select is offering a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Sale. If you pick up some CBD creams, roll-ons, drops or oils, you can get another one for free.

Sunday Scaries: If you use the code CBDDAY at checkout, you can get 25% off sitewide. This includes CBD Gummies, Unicorn Jerky, and YOLO shots.

Veritas Farms: Veritas Farms is offering 30% off its full spectrum hemp oil products sitewide. Just use promo code MORECBD at checkout.

CBD Pillow: While CBD is typically administered through creams and oils, this pillow releases CBD throughout the night for a deeper sleep. For CBD Day, you can save 10% on all orders.

Mello: On CBD Day, if you buy any product from Mello, you’ll be able to get a free bottle of Mello’s new water soluble CBD concentrate, Mello Mind.

Radio: Radio focuses on drops of all kinds. This CBD Day, they are offering 15% off everything, sitewide.

Resilience: This veteran-owned-and-operated company is offering 6 CBD bath bombs for just $30 this CBD Day if you use the code BATHBOMBS at checkout. That’s 50% off!

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.