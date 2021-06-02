This Strange Device Is What I Reach For When Neck Pain Hits

Scouting Report: This strange looking device is so easy to use, I actually use it. Plus, it massages and lengthens my neck, easing me out of neck pain in minutes.

Even though the pandemic is easing, right now, I’m still struggling with some basic issues. My desk chair is not great and I continue to hunch over my computer day after day. Instead of investing in a desk chair right now, I’m addressing the symptoms of my neck pain, and I recently found just the thing for it.

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer

The Restcloud is this foam pillow massager that kind of looks like a crashing wave. It’s not a pillow to be slept on but instead, is better for before bed or right when you wake up. It’s really easy to use; all you do is put it on the floor and lie down. The strange shape can perfectly hold my neck, cradle it even, and stretch it out in a way that relieves tension within minutes of lying down. It has a v-shaped curvature that is designed to support and fixate the position of the spine and has massage nodes that really dig into the muscles on either side of my spine as if I’m getting a massage. The pillow deforms after lying down on it, so it reduces pressure in a way that eases my spine into relaxation mode. I can even flip it both ways, one that offers gentle traction to ease me into the stretch, and the other way to offer more of a strong pull that really gets all the kinks out.

After using it for a few weeks (and perhaps that’s the key in itself, I actually use it) not only has my neck pain seemingly vanished, but my posture has improved tremendously, too. If you’re suffering from neck pain, this thing really works miracles.

