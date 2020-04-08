Stay Comfortable All Weekend With These Brooklinen Launches

If you didn’t know already, Brooklinen, the company that makes some of our favorite sheets, also makes some of our favorite towels and loungewear. And now, because they seem to know we’re all working from home and looking to upgrade our spaces, they’ve launched some wonderful new items to make sure you can stay comfortable while you’re at home. Here are our favorites.

Super Plush Bath Bundle: Brooklinen’s towels are classic and according to Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas “will turn your bathroom into a spa with their extra-thick construction. Now, you can get them in Marled Black to make your bathroom that much more chic.

Super Plush Bath Bundle Buy on Brooklinen $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Atlantic Robe: Once you’ve toweled off, try out this robe. It comes in black and heather grey and is perfect for wearing around your house or right out of the shower.

The Atlantic Robe Buy on Brooklinen $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Adelphi Jumpsuit: For women, this super cute jumpsuit comes in a stylish black and a lovely sage. It’s loungewear you can wear on any Zoom meeting, and you can even wear it to go to the store if you need to.

The Adelphi Jumpsuit Buy on Brooklinen $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Dekalb Sweatshirt: Brooklinen’s mens loungewear is also super comfortable, and while I personally love The Bushwick Pant, they just launched a quarter-zip that you’ll never want to take off.

The Dekalb Sweatshirt Buy on Brooklinen $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

