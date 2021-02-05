The Best New Launches From Allbirds, Great Jones, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Great Jones Sweetie Pie: In late 2020, one of our favorite cookware companies, Great Jones, launched bakeware. Now for Valentine’s Day, both their pie dish, The Sweetie Pie, and their casserole dish, The Hot Dish, come in a new, red color. If you order now, it’ll come just in time for V-day.

The Outdoor Slipper Boot (Recycled): Greys have been my favorite shoe to wear while working from home. Now, the wool slippers come with an updated rubber sole that is made from 50% recycled material and a beautiful new colorway.

Gee’s Bend Quilt: For Black History Month, Etsy is highlighting some great artisans in their shop. One is quilts, from the women of Gee’s Bend in Alabama. Their works have been featured in over 20 museums (including MoMA), and for the first time, their one of a kind designs are available for sale, online, at Etsy. You can learn more about them, here, too.

Women’s Wool Cardi: Allbirds has launched even more clothing. The Wool Long Cardigan for women and The Wool Hoodie for men are made from the brands’ signature Merino Wool and are perfect for everyday activities, like a walk or working on the couch.

Open Spaces x Canopy: Open Spaces, one of our favorite home decor brands, partnered with Canopy to launch a line of signature home fragrances for Canopy’s built-in aroma diffuser and humidifier. There’s a scent for every time of day so you can unwind properly.

