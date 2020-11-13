The Best New Launches from Away, Golden Ratio, Our Place and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Away Core Collection: We’re all traveling a bit differently this year, and Away knows that. They’ve launched a brand new collection of travel accessories that include streamlined backpacks, toiletry bags, shoe bags, and more. I’m eyeing the slingbag and the tote for my next weekend adventure.

Aarke Carbonator III: If you’re looking for a seltzer maker that works like a breeze and looks stylish on your counter, the Aarke Carbonator III is it. It features an upgraded carbonation system, a beautiful stainless steel pull handle, and a precision nozzle.

Golden Ratio Holiday Flavors: Kicking your coffee habit is a great way to start 2021 and Golden Ratio’s new flavors may help. While it may look like tea, Golden Ratio roasts their beans at a lower temp, making it 5x less acidic than your average cup of joe. The new flavors include Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Mint, and Spiced Cookie.

Great Jones Bakeware: As the temperatures start to dip, it’s about to be perfect baking weather. Great Jones, maker of some of our favorite cookware, launched a brand new line of bakeware, just in time for the holiday season. Choose from a casserole dish, pie plate, loaf pans, cake pans, or get the whole set that includes our favorite sheet pan.

Our Place Drinking Glasses: This collection of recycled glass cups are the perfect thing to set your dinner table with. Choose from four colors: Dusk, Sunset, Dawn, and Clear. Or, choose the multi-pack and get one in every color.

