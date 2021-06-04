The Best New Launches From Backcountry, Parade, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Backcountry Tie Dye Goat Short-Sleeve: Pattie Gonia a queer environmentalist, has teamed up with NOLS to offer an outdoor course for queer youth. 100% of profits from this shirt go to supporting that course. Pretty cool.

Fully Prepped Bundle: Our Place, makers of the internet famous Always Pan, just released the Fully Prepped Bundle, a set of knives and a cutting board to help transform your home kitchen into a professional one. The set includes a chef’s knife, a serrated knife, and a paring knife (so everything you need, really) and a beautiful walnut cutting board, too.

Silky Mesh: Parade, makers of some of our favorite underwear, just released a new fabric called Silky Mesh. The styles consist of luxurious, sustainable, and sexy lingerie bralettes and underwear, perfect for summer.

Nook Nightstand: Tuft & Needle makes my favorite mattress and it looks like they are on a mission to take over my entire bedroom. The brand just launched the Nook Nightstand. Not only is it functional, it’s beautiful too boasting built in storage space that’s easy to assemble, and super durable as well.

