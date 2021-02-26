The Best New Launches From Bloomscape, Everlane and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Bloom Kits: If you’re an avid gardener getting ready for spring, Bloomscape has just the thing. The brand has created outdoor bloom kits, complete with everything you need to grow a beautiful array of flowers outdoors. Best of all, they won’t ship to you until the last frost passes in your area. Choose between Yellow Begonias, Red Geraniums, and plenty more.

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Heart Tee: Everlane makes an excellent box-cut tee already but this one has an added benefit (other than looking good). With a colorful heart on the front,. all of the profits from this tee will go to the Loveland Foundation, which helps to provide therapy support to Black women and girls nationwide.

Chennai-Inspired Line: Janji makes great running gear, and they just dropped their new Chennai-inspired line, perfect for spring jogging. There are fast drying, hyper-light shorts and tights for men, and tights and tops for women—all perfect for training in.

The Work Tee: Hedley & Bennett makes our favorite aprons and some great face masks, too. The brand just dropped new tees, socks, and tote bags this week. All are stylish, fun, and great for any occasion.

Spring Meadows Collection: Feel like you’re running through flowers (without sneezing up a storm) with this new launch from Girlfriend Collective, makers of some of our favorite leggings. The Spring Meadow collection is inspired by, you guessed it, springtime. It’s limited edition and features leggings, tops, one-pieces, and more. Plus, it’s made from the brand’s compressive fabric that’s created using recycled water bottles.

