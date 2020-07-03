The Best New Launches From Brooklinen, Made In, and More

Made In’s new Paella Pan and Brooklinen Beach Towels are just a few of the summer launches we’re obsessed with.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Made In Paella Pan

Made In makes some of our favorite cookware and they launched an excellent paella pan just in time for summer cookouts. It’s made out of carbon steel and is designed for both open flame and stove top cooking. It has a wide surface, shallow walls, and will make your paella rice perfectly crispy.

Buy on Made In Cookware$99

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tuft & Needle Quilt

If you’re looking for some breathable bedding for summer, Tuft & Needle has you covered. This quilt is made from a cotton/linen blend, making it breathable so you can sleep cool and comfortably, even on the warmest nights of the year.

Buy on Tuft & Needle$175

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hoka One One Clifton Edge

The new Clifton Edge’s from Hoka One One feel like running on a cloud. The cushion is extra wide, so each step is supported and responsive. They are lightweight and come in two beautiful colorways.

Buy on Hoka One One $160

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brooklinen Beach Towel

Brooklinen makes some of the softest towels I’ve ever felt and now they have turned them into fun beach towels for the summer. Even if you’re not planning on going to the beach (like me), I can’t recommend this towel enough.

Buy on Brooklinen$65

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buck Mason Deck Shorts

Buck Mason makes my favorite tees, and they just launched an excellent pair of shorts as well. The deck shorts are designed for summer: they can be worn in the pool and out, are tailored above the knee, and offer more flexibility than a traditional board short.

Buy on Buck Mason$85

Free Shipping | Free Returns

