The Best New Launches From Gantri, Uniqlo and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Indoor Party Puzzle: Brooklinen, the maker of our favorite sheets, teamed up with London Artist Tess Smith-Roberts for the perfect lazy day (AKA every day, these days) activity: a puzzle. It’s 500 pieces and worth having framed once you complete it.

Palm Reach Collection: Gantri makes some of our favorite lamps and they recently launched a new collection designed specifically for working from home. Choose between a table, floor, or wall lamp, each designed to create a more serene environment for getting stuff done.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson: To help you celebrate winter with traditional British designs, Uniqlo is debuting their JW Anderson holiday collection. Choose from knit caps, snoods, gloves, socks, and more, each with a coordinated design and our beloved HEATTECH technology.

Quip Gum: Quip, the makers of the toothbrush subscription service we love launched a gum this week. I know, your dentist said no more gum, but this gum is supposed to help prevent cavities while refreshing your breath.

