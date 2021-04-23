The Best New Launches From Casper, Parade, Fitbit, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Cooling Collection: The original bed-in-a-box company, Casper, just launched the Cooling Collection, featuring products designed for us hot sleepers out there. The line includes the new Snow Mattress, lightweight duvets, hyperlite sheets, and more.

Coravin Pivot: Coravin already makes our favorite wine preservation system but they’ve just upped the ante with the Pivot. It’s easier to use and less expensive. Plus, it works on every kind of bottle (even screw tops) and is sleek enough to store practically anywhere, too.

Full Cycle: FLOYD, maker of our favorite shelves and the DTC couch you’ve seen everywhere, is launching Full Cycle, which is a new marketplace where you can buy used and imperfect FLOYD furniture at up to 50% off.

Parade Bralettes: Parade, maker of body-positive underwear just launched their new bralettes, and Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas is already in love. They are made with the same material as their incredible underwear and can accommodate cup sizes up to DDD.

Fitbit Luxe: The Fitbit Luxe is perhaps the most fashionable Fitbit yet. It not only boasts a beautiful jewelry design, it has everything you love about Fitbit, plus wellness goals, mindfulness exercises, and a beautiful display, too.

