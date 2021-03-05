The Best New Launches From Dame, Our Place and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Dame Arousal Serum: Maker of some of the prettiest sex toys on the market, Dame is back with a new sexual wellness product. The new Arousal Serum is the brand’s first ever topical cream made specifically for pleasure. The serum is pH-balance, 100% natural, and can help increase blood flow and intensify sensation thanks to the blend of peppermint, ginger, and cinnamon.

Jiggy 100 Iconic Women Puzzle: In celebration of Women’s History Month, Jiggy has collaborated with artist Pakistan-born Maliha Abidi to create a new puzzle named 100 Iconic Women. The puzzle is part of the brand’s puzzle subscription, which gets you an exclusive 500-piece puzzle each month, plus a slew of other perks.

Our Place Tahdig Trio: The newest collection from Our Place is dubbed “Traditionware,” which showcases traditional cooking implements in a new way. The Tahdig Trio is made to make your tahdig (the crispy at the bottom of the pot found in Persian and Iranian cooking) perfectly and it includes a ceramic platter for easy flipping, a damkoni (a soft cloth to absorb excess moisture), and saffron for added flavor.

Limited Edition Southeast Asian Sampler: In honor of Disney’s first Southeast Asian Princess and the new movie Raya and the Last Dragon, Omsom is collaborating with Disney to launch a limited-edition sampler featuring Raya on the sleeve and some exclusive recipes, too.

Five Two Ultimate Baking Tool Set: Been baking more recently? Same. Food52, maker of our favorite kitchen gear, just launched the ultimate baking tool set, complete with an offset spatula, bench scraper, and pastry brush. Now, there’ll be no recipe you can’t tackle.

