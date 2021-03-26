The Best New Launches from Dyson, Outdoor Voices, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Dyson V15 Detect: This may just be Dyson’s most powerful vacuum to date, and it has the data to prove it, too. Not only is there a laser attached to show you all the particles you’re picking up, but the LCD screen on the handle shows you the size and amount of particles you’re picking up, so you can actually see, with evidence, how much cleaner your floor is.

Dyson V15 Detect Buy at Dyson $ 700

Morrow Soft Goods Sleepwear: Morrow Soft Goods makes my personal favorite linen bed sheets, and they’ve just now recently expanded to sleepwear. Choose from a robe, shirt, and/or short, all made from heirloom linen and offering a stylish yet relaxed fit.

Morrow Soft Goods Sleepwear Shop at Morrow Soft Goods $

HOKA One One Mach 4: Hoka One One makes some of our favorite running shoes, and these are no different. This shoe is great for training for that half marathon you promised everyone you were gonna do. The landing is incredibly soft and bouncy, and when you pull them on and lace up, you’ll want to just keep on runnin’.

HOKA One One Mach 4 Buy at HOKA ONE ONE $ 130

Blots: Speks, maker of our favorite desk toys, just released Blots, fun ergonomic stress balls that fit in the palm of your hand. Choose between Splotch, which has 6 arms, Splatter, which has 30+ arms, and Slammer, which kind of looks like a kettlebell, of all things.

Athena Dress: Outdoor Voices knocked it out of the park with the launch of the Exercise Dress, which continued to sell out. As a next step, they’re introducing a brand new dress style called the Athena Dress, made from OV’s Textured Compression material (that you can find in the original Athena Crop). It offers support and compression and is the perfect thing to throw on and go, working out or not.

Athena Dress Buy at Outdoor Voices $ 88

