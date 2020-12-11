The Best New Launches from Everlane, Allbirds, Levi's and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Allbirds Face Masks: Made from the brand’s TrinoXO fabric (the same as their T-shirts), this face mask is soft and breathable. The fabric is crafted from a blend of Tencel Lyocell, Merino Wool and Chitosan for ultimate comfort. Adjustable ear loops and moisture-wicking capabilities make this mask one to have this winter.

TrinoXO Face Mask 3 Pack Buy at Allbirds $ 25

Levi’s x Farm Rio: If you don’t know about Farm Rio, they’re an incredibly Brazilian-based brand that makes bold and bright, tropical-inspired clothing. They’ve teamed up with Levi’s on a new collection that helps add some color and texture to your denim. Jeans, jackets, skirts, and more are all included.

Levi’s x Farm Rio Collection Shop at Levi's $

Everlane Gift Sets: Just in time to be delivered under the tree, Everlane launched gift sets that’ll make anyone happy when they open their presents. Choose from three different cashmere sets that include sweaters, scarves, mittens, and more.

The Wool Beanie And Mitten Gift Set Buy at Everlane $ 88

The Cashmere Crew And Scrunchie Gift Set Buy at Everlane $ 125

The Cashmere Beanie And Scarf Gift Set Buy at Everlane $ 170

Rhone Women’s Holiday Capsule Collection: Really, everyone these days is living in sweats (and if they say they aren’t they’re lying). Rhone, the maker of some of our favorite men’s activewear, has launched a holiday capsule collection just for the ladies. Choose from four different colors of matching sweatpants and sweatshirts.

Women’s Holiday Capsule Collection Shop at Rhone $

