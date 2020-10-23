The Best New Launches from Floyd, Banza, Fellow and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

FLOYD Media Console: I’m a big fan of FLOYD’s furniture as a whole, especially their shelves. That’s why I’m really excited about their media console. It comes in white, black, or green and you can add a cabinet or two below. It can also integrate in between or next to your shelving system if you own one already to complete your living room.

Ode Fellow Coffee Grinder: I love coffee but I never thought a coffee grinder was necessary — until I tried this one. It’s sleek, has a large dial so you can easily find the perfect grind, and automatically turns off when the beans run out. The cup below is magnetic, too, so you never have to worry about cleaning up coffee grounds.

Banza Chickpea Frozen Pizza: Yes, I live in New York and yes this chickpea pizza is freakin’ delicious. Banza wasn’t meant to replace Friday pizza nights, but serve as a weeknight alternative that is delicious, gluten-free, and won’t leave you feeling disgusting. Mission accomplished.

Our Place Spruce Steamers: Whether you have an Our Place Always Pan already or not, these steamers are a must. Just place it atop a nonstick skillet with some boiling water and steam away — dumplings, vegetables, fish — you name it. They slot perfectly into the Always Pan, but work with other pans, too.

NanoLoft Takibi Blanket Snow Peak x Rumpl: Perfect for that fall camping trip, this blanket is fire-resistant and feels like a sleeping bag. It comes with a strap with a handle so it can roll up and go anywhere with you, when you’re not using it (although you might always want to always be using it).

