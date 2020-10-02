The Best New Launches From Hush Puppies, Microsoft, and More

New Kids on the Block helps you navigate all the new and exciting launches from our favorite brands, all in one place.

Tineco Pure One X: Tineco just launched a new stick vacuum, available only at Walmart. It is ultra-lightweight, wireless, powerful, and more budget friendly when compared to their other models. It’s definitely a great stick vacuum to pick up if you’re in need of one.

Tineco Pure One X Buy on Walmart $ 229

Power Lunch Puzzle: We all still need a good puzzle in my opinion, and this is one you shouldn’t miss. It’s an 1000-piece ode to working women filled with sushi, a calculator, martinis, and more. Oh yeah, and 10% of its profits will go to the National Women’s Law Center.

Power Lunch Puzzle Buy on Piecework Puzzles $ 36

Hush Puppies WorryFree Line: The new WorryFree collection introduces a new technology that waterproofs materials like leather and suede. The new line of boots and sneakers gives everyone the chance to look put together and stay dry, even when the weather won’t cooperate.

Hush Puppies WorryFree Line Buy on Hush Puppies $ 126

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: The newest addition to Microsoft’s Surface line is the Surface Laptop Go. Hailed as a competitor to the MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop Go is lightweight (only TK), powerful, and affordable, prices starting at $550. It’s the kind of laptop that’s perfect for just-out-of-college kids, virtual classrooms, and more.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Buy on Best Buy $ 550

