The Best New Launches From Kanye West, REI, Floyd, and More

Gap x Yeezy: The very first item from Kanye West’s long awaited collection with Gap is here. It’s a slightly puffy, metallic sky, round jacket that Kanye has been dreaming about since at least 2015 when he claimed he wanted to be “The Steve Jobs of Gap.”

West Elm x REI: Well is this a match made in heaven or what? REI and West Elm collaborated on a new outdoor set just when everyone is looking to upgrade their backyard. The chic yet sturdy pieces include a stool, a rope chair, a day shelter, and a table—so pretty much everything you need for a great day in your backyard.

The Rug: Floyd, makers of some of the best DTC furniture whether it be their couch, standing desk, or shelving system, has just announced they are launching a rug to bring your whole room together. It’ll be made of New Zealand wool and will be a great addition to any room.

18-Pack Kitchen Essentials Pride Collection: Spicewalla makes some of my favorite spices, great for gifting or for keeping for yourself. For Pride Month, the brand has launched their Pride Collection, which includes every spice you need to have in your kitchen. Plus 25% of proceeds go to The Campaign for Southern Equality, an organization that works across the south. to promote full LGBTQ+ equality.

Brightland Grilling Capsule: Brightland, the Instagram famous olive oil brand, just launched a grilling capsule perfect for warm weather days. The set includes a bottle of olive oil with a spout to help you get a nice even pour, some J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works salt, and a Cedar grilling plank. Whatever you cook with it will surely be delicious.

