The Best New Launches From Nike, Brooklinen, and More

Nike Go FlyEase: These aren’t out yet, but are worth keeping on your radar. Nike just announced their first handsfree shoe. The Go FlyEase hinges open so you can slip in, step down, and hit the road.

Nike Go FlyEase Shop at Nike $

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheets: Not only did Brooklinen come out with four bold new colorways for our favorite sheets, they are also 15% for Presidents day, too. The Luxe Sateen Sheets now come in Clay, Abstract Forest Green, Abstract Purple, and Spectrum—all as eye-catching as the last.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheets Buy at Brooklinen $ 135

Caraway x Crate & Barrel: Not only is our favorite cookware set now sold at Crate & Barrel, but it also comes in a chic, exclusive silt green colorway. The ceramic nonstick set comes with everything you need to cook a multi-course meal, or just one for two.

Caraway x Crate & Barrel Buy at Crate & Barrel $ 445

Brightland Rosette: Brightland, the company that convinced me that yes, good olive oil is really worth it, is out with a new oil: Rosette. It’s a 100% garlic olive oil that is zesty and pungent, yet smooth. It’s perfect on a salad, on some homemade french fries, or even just alone, with a nice crusty loaf of bread for dipping.

Brightland Rosette Buy at Brightland $ 40

Stasher Rainbow Collection: Stasher makes our favorite reusable bags, plain and simple. They already came in plenty of different sizes, but now they come in a whole rainbow of colors. Choose your favorite color or get a starter bundle that spans the spectrum.

Stasher Rainbow Collection Shop at Stasher $

